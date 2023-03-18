Chesterfield wipe out gap to third-placed Woking thanks to Ollie Banks penalty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield moved level on points with third-placed Woking after Ollie Banks’ penalty secured a 1-0 victory at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The visitors started brightly and came within inches of taking the lead after two minutes when Ryan Colclough slid in but his effort went across goal and wide of the far post.

The Spireites continued to have the best of the action and took the lead through Banks’ 37th-minute spot-kick after James Kellermann was penalised for catching Laurence Maguire in the face with a high boot.

Woking passed up a great chance to level after 54 minutes when Rohan Ince failed to control Ricky Korboa’s cross on the edge of the six-yard box, before Scott Quigley fired just wide at the other end.

Will Jaaskelainen saved from Colclough and Andrew Dallas poked wide when through on goal as Chesterfield failed to kill the game off, but Banks’ goal proved enough.