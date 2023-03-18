Rangers overcome resilient Motherwell in enthralling clash at Fir Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rangers overcome resilient Motherwell in enthralling clash at Fir Park

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 2:40 pm
Rangers’ James Tavernier levels against Motherwell (Robert Perry/PA)
Rangers’ James Tavernier levels against Motherwell (Robert Perry/PA)

Rangers emerged from an eventful and exciting cinch Premiership encounter against Motherwell with a 4-2 win at Fir Park.

Well striker Kevin van Veen tapped in after three minutes but Gers skipper James Tavernier levelled midway through the first half with a curling free-kick from 20 yards.

Forward Fashion Sakala headed Rangers in front just after the break before Well substitute Bevis Mugabi equalised in the 59th minute only for Todd Cantwell to restore the Light Blues’ lead with his first Gers goal since joining from Norwich in January.

Gers substitute Malik Tillman grabbed the fourth before Well’s Callum Slattery was sent off in the 76th minute for picking up a second yellow card in an exhausting game that took part against a background of protest from both sets of supporters.

The away fans held up banners with the faces of Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and managing director Stewart Robertson on them, crossed out with a red stripe, saying ‘Time for Change’, a continuation of a theme among a section of the Gers support.

A section of the Well fans were late in taking to their seats – although it appeared they were watching the game from the back of the John Hunter stand – as a protest, claiming they had faced “concerning decisions” which “impacted on our ability to give the team the backing they deserve”, and their banners read: ‘Heavy Hands- Empty Stands’.

Rangers fans had more to complain about when Motherwell stormed into the lead through their in-form Dutch striker.

Midfielder Sean Goss sent Max Johnston scarpering down the right in acres of space and his delivery across the box was converted by Van Veen, with a VAR check confirming the home side’s lead.

It was a far from storming response from Rangers but, after Callum Slattery was booked by referee Nick Walsh for hauling down Rangers midfielder John Lundstram just outside the box, their resistance was broken.

Tavernier opted to curl the ball into the near post and Well keeper and captain Liam Kelly got across his goal too late to stop the ball beating him.

Rangers still did not hit their heights.

In the 34th minute Lundstram’s half-volley from outside the box rebounded off Kelly’s chest and Sakala turned the rebound past the post.

However, the Zambian made no mistake just after the restart when Tavernier planted a cross from the right on to his head as he rose above Motherwell defender Paul McGinn at the back post to nod in.

Light Blues attacker Antonio Colak fired wide moments later after he was left with only Kelly to beat but still there was no sense that the visitors had complete control and after making a mess of trying to clear a James Furlong corner, Mugabi, on for McGinn, poked the ball into the net from three yards.

More drama soon followed as Van Veen missed the target after going round Gers keeper Allan McGregor before the visitors raced up the pitch.

After efforts by Ryan Kent, Colak and Tavernier in quick succession were all blocked, Cantwell fired high into the net – with VAR ruling out the suggestion of a possible offside.

Alfredo Morelos and Tillman replaced Colak and Sakala and they both combined before the Bayern Munich loanee thumped a shot high past Kelly from 14 yards before taking the acclaim of the travelling support behind the goal.

Slattery was sent packing after fending off Cantwell with a forearm which saw the Rangers midfielder go to ground and, in the end, the visitors finished in control.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
The southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for a short time today following a single-vehicle crash near Daviot. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented