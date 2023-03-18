Newport return to winning ways with Tranmere triumph

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newport got back to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 victory against Tranmere at Prenton Park.

Despite the home side enjoying the majority of the early possession it was Newport who took the lead after 25 minutes when Aaron Wildig pounced to prod the ball home from close range.

The visitors, without a win in five matches, doubled their lead five minutes later when Charlie McNeill capitalised on a fortunate rebound to steer the ball home from six yards out.

County could have made it three before the break when Omar Bogle saw his effort go just wide from a tight angle with Joe Murphy beaten in the Tranmere goal.

Tranmere looked more threatening in the second half with Tom Davies and Jake Burton coming close to reducing the deficit while Joel Mumbongo blazed over from close range with only the keeper to beat.

But the visitors put the game beyond any doubt with eight minutes remaining when substitute Calum Kavanagh calmly slotted home to make it 3-0 before Regan Hendry grabbed a consolation for Rovers in injury time.