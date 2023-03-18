Plymouth back to winning ways as Forest Green woes continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Promotion-chasing Plymouth returned to winning ways with a comfortable 2-0 home win over League One basement side Forest Green.

Second-placed Argyle had lost to Barnsley last week but opened the scoring from their first attack here after winning a corner on the right.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton’s delivery was powerfully headed home from close range by central defender James Bolton in the eighth minute.

Kyle McAllister had Forest Green’s best first-half effort but his 17th-minute shot from 18 yards was easily saved by Callum Burton.

Plymouth playmaker Danny Mayor came close to increasing Argyle’s lead on 30 minutes but his shot from the edge of the box was deflected on to the upright by Harvey Bunker.

The Greens increased their lead in the 47th minute following James Wilson’s incisive run and cross from the right to the back post. Unmarked on-loan Norwich wing-back Bali Mumba headed home past Rovers keeper Lewis Thomas.

Striker Niall Ennis latched on to substitute Callum Wright’s cross but volleyed over on 62 minutes in a goalmouth scramble but Argyle had done enough.