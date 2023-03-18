Cheltenham extend unbeaten run with comprehensive victory over Exeter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham extended their unbeaten League One run to four games with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over Exeter.

Second-half goals from Caleb Taylor and Alfie May sealed the in-form hosts’ win after Aidan Keena’s opener for the Robins had been cancelled out by Josh Key.

But a late flourish ensured Wade Elliott’s side continued their fine run to further ease any relegation fears.

Exeter missed an early penalty when Luke Southwood blocked Sam Nombe’s spot-kick with his legs after Ryan Jackson tripped Joe White in the box after 12 minutes.

Record signing Keena put Cheltenham in front in the 17th minute after a slip by Will Aimson allowed Alfie May to rob Jonathan Grounds in the box and tee up his strik- partner for the Irishman’s first EFL goal.

Exeter controlled the opening stages of the second half and deservedly levelled through Key’s close-range header after Demetri Mitchell’s cross from the left in the 69th minute.

But the Grecians were only level for five minutes, with Taylor powering home a header from Will Ferry’s corner to make it 2-1 and Elliot Bonds supplying in-form May to complete the scoring with 10 minutes left.