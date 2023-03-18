Ipswich continue winning run with victory over Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich extended their winning run to six games and kept up the pressure on the top two in League One following a 2-0 victory over play-off chasing Shrewsbury.

The goals came from a George Hirst header and a Massimo Luongo strike, leaving them two points behind second-placed Plymouth.

Luke Leahy had Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton at full stretch as he palmed a headed over the bar while at the other end Nathan Broadhead crashed his free-kick into the Shrewsbury wall.

Ipswich took the lead through Hirst in the 15th minute. He connected with a cross from Wes Burns and his effort went beyond the grasp of Marko Marosi.

Walton had to get down low to block a shot from Jordan Shipley as the visitors pressed for an equaliser.

Conor Chaplin found the net after 50 minutes but his effort was ruled out, however his mazy run into the penalty area two minutes later led to the ball falling to Luongo who put the hosts further in front.

Hirst’s shot then struck the foot of the post, a long range dipping volley from Harry Clarke sailed over the bar and Chey Dunkley’s header came back off the Ipswich crossbar as the Tractor Boys clinched another three points.