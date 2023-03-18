Livingston back into cinch Premiership top six after seeing off Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston back into cinch Premiership top six after seeing off Ross County

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 5:10 pm
Joel Nouble put Livingston ahead (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Joel Nouble put Livingston ahead (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Livingston climbed back into the cinch Premiership top six after first-half goals from Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin saw off Ross County 2-1.

Following a dull start, the Lions sparked life into the game with two goals in as many minutes.

Nouble opened the scoring in the 37th minute before captain Devlin fired home a strike from 18 yards.

County substitute Simon Murray pulled one back but the away team, who slipped into the bottom two, ran out of time to find an equaliser.

There was concern for both teams after just three minutes when both Devlin and Staggies forward Eamonn Brophy needed treatment after being clattered by home goalkeeper Shamal George as they chased a ball over the top.

Both players were able to continue and it was the Lions who began to assert their dominance.

Livingston forward Bruce Anderson had a deflected shot saved by Ross Laidlaw before Morgan Boyes had an effort brilliantly blocked by Connor Randall.

The visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game but created their first meaningful chance in the 32nd minute.

Gwion Edwards’ corner was flicked on by Jordan White but the outstretched Keith Watson could only find the side-netting at the back post.

Just as County were beginning to look more dangerous, Livingston stormed ahead in the 37th minute.

James Penrice’s delivery was met by Nouble and the striker headed an effort back across goal into the net past Laidlaw.

It got better for Livingston when they doubled their lead just two minutes later.

Penrice’s effort was beaten away by Laidlaw but the ball made its way to Devlin and the Livingston skipper rifled a shot into the corner of the net from 18 yards.

The hosts were quick out of the blocks at the start of the second period as they came close to adding a third.

Jason Holt set up Devlin but the right-back’s effort from a tight angle came back off Laidlaw’s chest.

County boss Malky Mackay turned to his bench to try and breathe life into his side, with Murray and Ross Callachan coming on.

And the pair were involved as County pulled one back in the 69th minute.

Callachan found Brophy and his low cross took a ricochet before being bundled into the net from close range by Murray.

The assistant referee raised his flag for offside but VAR overruled after reviewing footage of the build up.

County piled on the pressure but Livingston stood firm to pick up all the spoils.

