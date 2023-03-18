Norwich battle their way to a point as keeper Angus Gunn frustrates Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dominant Stoke drew a frustrating blank at home to play-off chasing Norwich in a goalless draw at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters wasted a string of chances against the Canaries, who had goalkeeper Angus Gunn to thank for a series of smart saves on their travels.

A point saw Alex Neil’s side stretch their unbeaten league run to four matches, but the Scot cut a frustrated figure on the touchline as the home side failed to kill off their misfiring opponents.

United States international forward Josh Sargent had a glorious chance to fire the visitors ahead in the sixth minute, but he dragged his shot wide of the target having been left with a one-on-one with Stoke keeper Jack Bonham.

The miss could have been costly but Norwich keeper Gunn saved well from striker Jacob Brown’s goalbound header soon after.

Dutch loan defender Ki-Jana Hoever had a powerful shot charged down as the Potters pressed for the opener, before Ben Wilmot was thwarted by Gunn from an acute angle.

Gunn then produced a fine save to deny midfielder Will Smallbone from close-range and, less than a minute later, the keeper did brilliantly to block Brown’s point-blank header as the Canaries found themselves under the cosh.

Brown had another great chance to score just before the half-hour mark but, yet again, Gunn denied him with a superb save.

Bonham saved a shot from Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Sara six minutes before the break, while Sargent had a shot blocked as the Canaries rallied after soaking up plenty of pressure.

Striker Teemu Pukki went within a whisker of firing the visitors ahead just three minutes after the restart, but the Finland international rifled wide.

At the other end Gunn pulled off yet another save, again from Brown, who hit the target from close range.

Brown and Tyrese Campbell should have done better as Norwich badly fluffed a set-piece, but the forwards failed to make a strong counter-attack count.

Axel Tuanzebe headed wide from a decent cross from Smallbone just after the hour mark, but still the home side could not find the back of the net.

Midfielder Ben Pearson thought he had scored with a 71st-minute thunderbolt from distance, but his effort flew into the side netting.

Brown had a decent to chance to win it at the death for the hosts, but he headed across the face of goal and the Canaries clung on for a battling point.