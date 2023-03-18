Walsall beat Gillingham to claim first win in 13 league matches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Walsall ended their 12-game winless run in League Two as they downed Gillingham 2-0 with goals from Isaac Hutchinson and Conor Wilkinson.

Hutchinson ended the Saddlers’ seven-and-a-half hour goal drought at home with a deflected opener before Wilkinson’s first goal since returning from an ACL injury sealed the points late on.

Walsall almost led inside a minute as Liam Kinsella’s far-post cross found Hutchinson but his header was tipped over by Gills keeper Glenn Morris.

Tom Nichols glanced over for Gillingham from Cheye Alexander’s cross before Morris made another fingertip stop to foil Andy Williams’ turn and shot.

But Walsall finally ended their long wait for a Bescot goal when Hutchinson cut in from the left to unleash a shot that flew in off the back of Max Ehmer.

Walsall had chances to add a second as Morris saved Hutchinson’s first-time strike and a deflected Matty Stevens shot crept inches wide.

But Wilkinson danced past two challenges in the sixth minute of added time to clip a cool finish over Morris for his first goal in almost a year.