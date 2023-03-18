Leaders Celtic leave it late to see off 10-man Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leaders Celtic leave it late to see off 10-man Hibernian

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 5:19 pm
Oh Hyeon-gyu was the Celtic hero (PA)
Oh Hyeon-gyu was the Celtic hero (PA)

Substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu made the difference as Celtic came from behind against 10-man Hibernian to restore their nine-point lead in the cinch Premiership.

The South Korean striker scored from an 81st-minute corner to put Celtic in front for the first time on their way to a 3-1 victory – their 19th consecutive home win in domestic football.

It was a game full of controversy, with Josh Campbell giving Hibernian a half-time lead from a VAR-assisted penalty after a harsh red card for Elie Youan.

Jota levelled from a 52nd-minute penalty and there were fierce protests from Campbell after Oh’s goal as the Hibs midfielder appealed for a foul.

The home fans could only relax in stoppage time when substitute Sead Haksabanovic scored a well-taken goal.

Celtic started with Matt O’Riley in place of the injured Aaron Mooy while Daizen Maeda returned from a knock, but they lost Reo Hatate to a hamstring injury in the 13th minute with David Turnbull coming on.

Hibernian handed a first Premiership start to wing-back Lewis Miller and midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes made his first start since August 27 after being troubled by an ankle problem in recent months.

The visitors threatened first when CJ Egan-Riley volleyed just over from 20 yards.

Celtic soon had a flurry of chances. Carl Starfelt headed off the top of the crossbar from O’Riley’s corner and David Marshall made excellent reflex stops from Kyogo Furuhashi and Jota. O’Riley skewed a header wide from a good chance in between.

The game changed in the 24th minute but only after a delay. Steven McLean initially played on as Cameron Carter-Vickers clutched his head following a tangle with Youan, who had earlier been booked for what appeared to be a fairly innocuous attempt to close down Starfelt.

Youan this time had made a perfectly reasonable attempt to play the ball as Carter-Vickers came through the back of him and stooped to head.

After Carter-Vickers received treatment, McLean, presumably on the advice of one of his fellow match officials, flashed a second yellow card towards Youan.

Hibs continued without a striker and Furuhashi missed a couple of chances before the visitors took the lead from a 39th-minute penalty award that came as a surprise to most, if not all, of the near 60,000 crowd.

While Campbell fixed his boot back on following an offside call, video assistant referee Gavin Duncan got some time to look at Starfelt getting hold of Hanlon’s shirt seconds earlier. It was a soft one but McLean pointed to the spot after being called to his monitor and Campbell sent Joe Hart the wrong way.

Hibs survived eight minutes of first-half stoppage-time but their resistance ended after McLean ruled Paul Hanlon had hauled down Carter-Vickers. Marshall dived the right way but Jota’s penalty squirmed underneath his body and trickled over the line.

Ange Postecoglou brought on Oh to play alongside Furuhashi while Liel Abada and Alexandro Bernabei also came on, the latter for Greg Taylor who had been put through a mini fitness test at half-time.

Oh soon missed two decent chances and Abada volleyed over before Egan-Riley raced back to clear off the line after Furuhashi looked set to finish off a counter-attack.

Oh found his range, though, as he bundled Campbell out of the way to power home Turnbull’s corner from six yards. The 21-year-old ripped off his shirt in celebration, while Campbell’s protests fell on deaf ears.

VAR reversed a Celtic penalty award after McLean booked a stunned Marshall when Abada appeared to lose his footing, before Haksabanovic curled home from 18 yards deep into seven minutes of stoppage time.

