Luke Bolton’s double the difference as Salford see off Doncaster

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford remain firmly on track for the play-offs thanks to an impressive 3-1 win against Doncaster in Sky Bet League Two.

Luke Bolton scored twice as the Ammies’ solid form continued with a third win in five games.

Louie Barry threatened early on for Salford, meeting Ibou Touray’s pass before drilling a shot inches off target.

The Ammies opened the scoring in the 12th minute when Bolton met Callum Hendry’s cross before firing smartly into the top corner.

However, Rovers were level within two minutes when George Miller also fired high into the net after meeting Luke Molyneux’s pass.

Hendry then saw a shot palmed onto the post by Rovers’ goalkeeper Stuart Moore.

Salford regained the lead seven minutes before the interval when Stevie Mallan’s long-range strike proved too hot for Moore, who spilled it into the goal.

Bolton almost grabbed his second early in the second half, but his fizzing strike flew a whisker wide.

He made no mistake on the hour mark, however, as Bolton converted Barry’s cross to make it 3-1.

Theo Vassell almost made it four for dominant Salford late on.