Cambridge relegation fears deepen after defeat to Charlton

Cambridge’s relegation fears deepened after they slipped to a 2-1 Sky Bet League One defeat to Charlton at the Abbey Stadium.

The Addicks looked to be cruising to victory within half an hour following goals from Miles Leaburn and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Leaburn opened the scoring on 14 minutes when Rak-Sakyi broke the offside trap on the right flank and centred the ball for Leaburn to fire home unchallenged.

The second goal on 28 minutes was of the utmost simplicity, with Rak-Sakyi meeting Albie Morgan’s free-kick at the near post and firing beyond Dimi Mitov.

The momentum shifted after Cambridge were denied on 56 minutes when Ryan Bennett was denied a first U’s goal by a fine low save by Ashley Maynard-Brewer following Jack Lankester’s corner.

The U’s did reduce the deficit 18 minutes from the end when Bennett again connected with a Lankester corner, flicking the ball on to Lloyd Jones to volley home.

Ryan Inniss was on hand for Charlton to block a Shilow Tracey effort 10 minutes from time as Cambridge sought a leveller.