Crawley move out of the bottom two with victory at AFC Wimbledon

Crawley earned their first away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon to move out of the relegation zone in Sky Bet League Two.

Ashley Nadesan’s early strike proved the difference, the striker tapping home James Tilley’s cross from close range to earn a vital three points.

It was the only chance of note in a first-half devoid of quality, with Kasey McAteer’s sliced effort the closest Wimbledon came to equalising before the break.

Boos rang out at half-time from the home faithful, but Johnnie Jackson’s side did improve after the break.

However, it was the visitors who started brighter as Mazeed Ogungbo found himself in space in the box on the overlap, but his shot was blocked.

The best chance for the hosts fell to Ali Al-Hamadi, but the in-form striker could only head Saikou Janneh’s cross wide from six yards.

Dons pushed hard for an equaliser but failed to muster a clear-cut chance as they slipped to a 10th successive game without a win.