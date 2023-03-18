Colby Bishop double eases Portsmouth to win at Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colby Bishop hit a brace for Portsmouth as they kept their faint play-off dream alive with a 2-0 win at Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old striker scored from a narrow angle in the 19th minute after a Ryan Tunnicliffe through pass, with the forward controversially judged onside, his low shot careering off both posts before settling in the net.

Rovers first-team coach Andy Mangan and substitute Glenn Whelan were both given yellow cards in the aftermath as the home dugout remonstrated with referee James Bell and his assistants.

And Bishop netted his second goal of the game from the penalty spot after 69 minutes, following Paddy Lane being pulled back by substitute Calum MacDonald, as the Portsmouth winger reacted quickest to reach a fumble from goalkeeper James Belshaw.

John Marquis missed a glorious chance to score against his former side three minutes before the break as he lashed over the bar.

Jarell Quansah received a straight red card for a late lunge on Joe Morrell in the final minutes to add to Rovers’ problems.