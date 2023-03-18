Emile Acquah brace clinches home win for Maidenhead over bottom club Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emile Acquah’s first-half double clinched Maidenhead their first league win in five matches, 2-1 at home against bottom club Maidstone.

Acquah gave Maidenhead a 23rd-minute lead as he was left unmarked to tap home a left-wing cross for his 12th league goal of the season.

The former Southend striker added his 13th in the 32nd minute. He escaped his markers again to slide home Ashley Nathaniel-George’s low cross into the box.

Maidstone pulled one back through Regan Booty’s free-kick in the 76th minute, but it was too little too late for the visitors, whose winless league run extended to 17 matches.