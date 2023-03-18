Solihull claim victory over in-form Boreham Wood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two second-half goals earned Solihull a 2-0 National League victory over in-form Boreham Wood.

The Wood had won their previous five games without conceding a goal to bolster their hopes of a play-off spot.

But they were unable to keep the run going, with Mark Beck making the breakthrough for Solihull in the 55th minute, bundling the ball in from Josh Kelly’s cross.

Kelly then scored the second from the penalty spot 10 minutes later, picking himself up after a strong run drew a foul from Chris Bush as Solihull claimed a fourth successive win.