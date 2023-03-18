Halifax denied as Yeovil hit back late on

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malachi Linton’s late goal earned Yeovil a 1-1 draw with FC Halifax Town in the National League.

The home side dominated the first half but were unable to find the net, with Matt Warburton missing the best chance early on when he was unable to capitalise on a defensive mix-up.

Warburton made amends in the 60th minute, picking up the ball from Millenic Alli and finding the net for the opening goal.

It stayed that way until the 88th minute when struggling Yeovil snatched a precious point, Linton getting the final touch to Andrew Oluwabori’s shot.