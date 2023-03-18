Matty Daly back on the scoresheet as Harrogate see off Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate Town won for the first time in eight home games as Matty Daly scored the only goal against Barrow.

The second-half substitute grabbed his first goal since November and seventh of the season in the 74th minute and eased his side’s relegation anxieties in the process.

Earlier, during an even first half, Harrogate midfielder Levi Sutton rattled the crossbar from the edge of the box after being teed up by Matty Foulds.

At the other end, Mark Oxley was equal to a free-kick by Ben Whitfield, who also missed the target with a far-post header from Robbie Gotts’ cross.

Barrow squandered a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock in the 71st minute when substitute Josh Kay forced Oxley into a near-post save and fellow replacement Billy Waters cleared the crossbar from right in front of an unguarded goal from the rebound.

The hosts made the breakthrough when Josh Falkingham’s quickly-taken free-kick was helped on by Jack Muldoon and, although he got his right hand to it, Bluebirds keeper Paul Farman could only help Daly’s 15-yard drive into the roof of his net.