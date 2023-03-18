Queen’s Park do it the hard way as Stephen Eze seals comeback win over Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Championship leaders Queen’s Park needed two second-half goals to come from behind and claim a 2-1 win against Inverness.

Visiting forward Dan MacKay was denied the opener by the feet of goalkeeper Calum Ferrie in the 10th minute.

But MacKay was not to be denied as he slotted home in the 27th minute after the ball had fallen to him off the back of Billy McKay.

Queen’s Park levelled in the 64th minute when Grant Savoury headed home from a Connor Shields cross and grabbed what turned out to be the winner six minutes later through Stephen Eze’s header at the back post from a Dom Thomas corner.