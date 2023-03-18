Jon Brady admits Northampton struggled with fatigue in win over Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jon Brady admits Northampton struggled with fatigue in win over Crewe

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:12 pm
Jon Brady feels his Northampton players are running on empty (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jon Brady feels his Northampton players are running on empty (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Northampton boss Jon Brady admitted his side struggled with fatigue in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Crewe.

The Cobblers, who were without 10 players due to injury and suspension, moved back into the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two thanks to Louis Appere’s first-half strike.

But missed chances almost came back to bite Northampton, who visibly tired in the second half and had to survive a few scary moments before clinching a third successive 1-0 win at home.

“I thought we started off really well in the first half and to get the goal quite early on was important,” said Brady.

“The front three were all involved in the goal but unfortunately we didn’t get the second or third that I thought we deserved and that kept them in the game.

“We came out in the second half and we are running a bit on empty at the moment because we are playing the same players all the time due to the injuries.

“We had to change shape again and find a different way and on the bench we have a 17-year-old from the youth team and a first-year pro who has been brought back from a loan.

“We emptied the tank on Tuesday and we had to go again and I felt we lacked energy but I don’t think they had a shot on target.

“We came out flying and if we had scored a second and a third, it’d have been more comfortable. They had a bit more possession in the second half but we’ve won 1-0 and that’s what we came here to achieve.”

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “Like on Tuesday, it was a highly avoidable goal but if we are asking them to play a certain way, mistakes are going to happen and unfortunately for us it ended up with the decisive goal.

“It’s an avoidable goal and there’s not a lot between the teams in terms of those that are at the top of the table against teams lower down. You can see that with the results today.

“But consistency is the main difference. The top teams are able to hit a level of consistency and that’s what we are trying to get to.

“We never really threatened their goal. We built the ball up nicely and got into good positions but I think we only had one shot on target.

“It was tough to get in behind them and then when we did get into those positions, we were shot-shy. I said to the players that they need to get their shots away earlier.

“What we didn’t do is have an attack and then have another attack, they seemed to come out with the ball around their penalty box a lot, and we couldn’t sustain it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented