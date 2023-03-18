Joey Barton upset by referee as Bristol Rovers beaten by Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joey Barton upset by referee as Bristol Rovers beaten by Portsmouth

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:24 pm
Joey Barton (PA)
Joey Barton (PA)

Joey Barton was disappointed by the performance of referee James Bell during his side’s 2-0 Sky Bet League One loss to Portsmouth.

The Bristol Rovers boss was angered by the officiating team’s performance throughout the defeat at the Memorial Stadium, which included a controversial opening goal, a penalty decision and a red card all going against the Pirates.

“You can’t speak to them [the officials]. He books me at half-time in the tunnel for me trying to say ‘look, you’ve altered the path of the first half’,” explained Barton, which followed Portsmouth’s Colby Bishop being deemed onside as he collected a Ryan Tunnicliffe pass to score on 18 minutes, the first of two goals for the Pompey forward.

“The big calls they got wrong, and we suffer for that,” he added. “There wasn’t much between the 22 players out there.

“The second big call, I don’t think it’s a penalty. Paddy Lane pulls our player then throws himself on the floor. Plus the ball hasn’t rolled away from James Belshaw, he’s going to get to it.

“If that’s a penalty then surely the pull on Josh Coburn in their box is a penalty but we don’t get it.

“To compound that, what I think is a yellow card tackle from a frustrated young player, he gives a straight red card.

“We feel cheated. Another good game of football ruined by incompetent officials.”

Barton railed against the level of officiating in the league across the campaign, calling it “negligent”.

“That first goal (from Bishop) was clearly not legal. It’s not like it’s a yard. Nine and a half thousand of our fans can see it’s off. If I was the fans I’d be speaking to the powers that be and want a refund because they’ve ruined the contest,” he said.

“He’s at least four yards offside and they turn the game into a laughing stock.”

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho said that his side had invited too much pressure by sitting deep late in the game, but that he was ultimately pleased for the efforts of his players.

“They had some good chances that could have changed the way the game panned out but I’m thoroughly pleased with how we saw that out and we thoroughly deserved to keep that clean sheet,” he said.

“Colby (Bishop) was brilliant. He gave their back line a really tough time, and that’s what we know about him. He’s also mobile and he scores goals. We were practicing penalties yesterday and we said it would be nice to get one. He deserved it.”

On the late melee between the players sparked following a lunge from defender Jarell Quansah, Mousinho said he didn’t like what he saw.

“I thought it was an awful challenge and the only intention was to hurt our players. I thought the referee dealt with that very well,” he said.

