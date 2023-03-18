David Martindale urges Livingston squad to enjoy night out after Ross County win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Martindale urges Livingston squad to enjoy night out after Ross County win

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:29 pm
Livingston manager David Martindale wants his team to enjoy their squad night out (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale wants his team to enjoy their squad night out (Jane Barlow/PA)

David Martindale urged his players to enjoy their squad night out after victory over Ross County propelled Livingston back up to sixth in the cinch Premiership.

First-half Joel Nouble and Nicky Devlin efforts were enough to seal a first league win in six outings for the Lions.

Substitute Simon Murray pulled one back for the Staggies midway through the second half but the visitors ran out of time in their attempts to level.

Martindale was happy to sanction a team get together as the league breaks up for two weeks due to international duty.

He said: “I think we deserved the three points and I wanted the win for the players because I think they’ve been down on their luck in terms of decisions going against us and coming out on the wrong end of defeats.

“I think the players are going to get a couple of beers, I’m big on it.

“When we’ve got a couple of weeks break we’ll encourage them to go out as a squad. They’ll go out tonight, go and enjoy yourself. I’m delighted for them.”

Martindale, meanwhile, revealed he had the last laugh on a Livingston fan who criticised him for playing James Penrice out of position on the right wing.

Penrice provided the assist for Nouble to open the scoring after 37 minutes with a teasing cross.

He added: “A great ball by wee Penners. I think he took a bad touch five minutes before it with his left foot when it should’ve been his right.

“It bobbled over him and someone shouted from the stand: That’s what you get for playing a left-back on the right wing!

“Aye, cheers for the support! Next one, bang, he’s put a ball in with his left for Joel at the back post.

“I turned round looking for him, telling him: That was a left-back doing that!”

County manager Malky Mackay, whose team slipped to second bottom, felt his players shot themselves in the foot at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

He said: “For the first goal we allowed a mismatch to happen at the back post, as we’ve got three defenders in there.

“Nicky Devlin’s strike then puts us behind the eight ball at half-time. What I was looking for was for the guys to come on and show a real something about wanting to be on the pitch and making a difference.

“Real credit to Livingston as it’s always going to be a tough day – but we were masters of our own downfall at times.

“The significance of the first goal is a big thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented