Barry Robson thrilled with Aberdeen display after crushing Hearts

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:49 pm
Interim manager Barry Robson was thrilled with Aberdeen’s performance against Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson hailed his team’s ‘perfect’ first half in their 3-0 win over Hearts.

The hosts scored three goals before the interval to climb up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership and to within four points of the Jambos.

Duk bagged a brace with Mattie Pollock adding a third for the dominant Dons.

Robson said: “The way we want to play and the way an Aberdeen fan wants to see their team play is fast, quick and up-and-at-you, playing through the lines and exciting.

“It is not easy to get that every week. It is a really hard way of playing and you have got to be skilled at it, physically ready for it and play the right passes at the right times.

“But the players did it perfectly in the first half.

“We have seen signs of it in the last few weeks, there have been some good performances and we have scored some really good goals.”

It was Robson’s sixth game in temporary charge and while he did not want to be drawn on his chances of landing the job permanently, his four wins will have strengthened his case.

Robson, whose name was chanted by the delighted Dons fans, added: “I have been with the club a long time and I am from up here.

“I am not bothered if the fans sing my name, I just want to win football matches for them so they can go home happy.

“Some of these fans have been working hard all week. They come here and just want to see a bit of excitement.”

While the Dons supporters went home happy, it was a different story for the Hearts fans, who let their feelings known to the players and manager Robbie Neilson at full-time.

Neilson said: “I certainly understand the frustrations of the fans. I was as frustrated as them if not more.

“They pay their money to come here, it is a long journey up on the train and it is expensive.

“To go and watch that? It was not good enough.”

Neilson admitted his men could not get to grips with Aberdeen and ultimately paid the price for their slow start.

He said: “The first 30 mins, or the whole first half, we did not win first contact or did not win second contact.

“We did not put the ball behind Aberdeen either which is what you need to do in these games and that is a massive frustration.

“We were hanging a toe in and Aberdeen were up for it and we were not.”

