Mick McCarthy furious with referee after Blackpool’s heavy loss to Coventry

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:56 pm
Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.
Blackpool manager Mick McCarthy before the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023.

Mick McCarthy criticised referee Geoff Eltringham for a number of decisions during relegation-threatened Blackpool’s 4-1 defeat at home against Coventry.

Ben Sheaf, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Godden and an unfortunate own goal from Tangerines defender Curtis Nelson brought the hosts back down to earth with a bump at Bloomfield Road after their thumping 6-1 win against QPR in midweek.

Jerry Yates’ penalty did level proceedings in the first half before Eltringham denied McCarthy’s men a second spot-kick when Gustavo Hamer appeared to trip the Blackpool striker in the box.

Boss McCarthy was not happy with Eltringham’s decision and also believes Sky Blues striker Viktor Gyokeres should have been sent off for lashing out at midfielder Callum Connolly.

The veteran manager said: “It looks awful at the end of it with the scoreline.

“I’m not sure Gyokeres should be on the pitch having punched Callum Connolly, I’ve just seen the referee and he’s said he’s not punched him. He gave him a right and a left then he followed through with his foot as well.

“We got back at it with a deserved penalty and in my view we should have got another one. He’s saying it’s not a penalty as well.

“I think it’s more of a penalty than the first one. He says he’s kicked the floor, but he’s kicked the floor because of he’s caught Jerry’s leg as well as the push.

“As he’s gone to swing, it only takes a little bit to put you off. It’s a penalty for me but I may as well be arguing with that step over there.

“It’s opinions isn’t it, and ultimately it’s the opinion of the referee that counts.

“All our tiny little mistakes end up with us being 2-1 down before half-time and changing the narrative of the game.

“The timing and the manner of the goals killed us. We never really got back into the game second half. It was a real poor performance.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins agreed with McCarthy’s assessment of the second penalty incident, adding: “They should have had a second penalty.

“It was a definite push in the back and I’ve seen those given all season and that would have made it difficult.

“They didn’t give it and we got away with that one.”

Robins, whose side sit just three points off the top six, added: “It was a good result and I think we played really well.

“It was a well-worked first goal, it was the first time we stretched them. We contrived to become sloppy and a bit ragged when we’ve been crisp with the passing.

“We could have been 2-1 down without them even doing anything and that would have been frustrating. They set up some traps and we fell into them with our own sloppy play.

“Thankfully we got back on it and found the opportunities and we took the chances. They were great goals, the atmosphere was excellent and our 4,000 supporters were outstanding.”

