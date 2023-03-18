Michael Duff happy Barnsley ‘found a way’ to win at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff happy Barnsley ‘found a way’ to win at Wycombe

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 7:00 pm
Barnsley manager Michael Duff admitted his side were not at their best in the win at Wycombe (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Barnsley manager Michael Duff admitted his side were not at their best in the win at Wycombe (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Barnsley manager Michael Duff admitted his team had fortune on their side in the 1-0 win at Wycombe.

The Tykes had to withstand pressure from the hosts in the first half before sneaking a win thanks to Slobodan Tedic’s header with five minutes remaining.

The Serbian’s first goal for Barnsley gave the South Yorkshire club their ninth win in 11 games as they moved onto 69 points for the season.

Duff said: “It was a scrappy game and we weren’t at our best but we managed to find a way to get the result and, most importantly, a clean sheet.

“We’ve got quality in the team and the five subs that we managed to make made a positive impact on the game and that helped us to win.

“Did it look like it was going to peter out? Yes, because there weren’t many chances in the match.

“We were fortunate to be level at half-time as Wycombe created the better chances but we found a way to stay in it.”

The home side dominated the opening 45 minutes but could not find the opener, Tjay De Barr going close inside five minutes before Harry Isted pushed over Garath McCleary’s cross-shot eight minutes later.

The Gibraltarian had another chance midway through the half as his close-range header glanced away from the target while Brandon Hanlan and Lewis Wing both had their attempts thwarted.

However, the best opportunity of the contest fell to Chem Campbell just before the break but the on-loan Wolves man fired over from inside the six-yard box after Isted pushed out Wing’s attempt.

Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield singled out his side’s defending around the goalline as crucial to their narrow loss.

The Chairboys looked like they were heading for their first 0-0 draw at Adams Park this season in the league before Tedic’s header.

For Wanderers, it was only the second time in 2023 they had been defeated at home and, despite bossing the ball and having more chances than the opposition, Bloomfield was not happy with the defending.

He said: “I’m gutted we didn’t get anything from that performance as we deserved something from it.

“But it did seem it was our throw from where they scored so I need to watch it back.

“I wasn’t far away from it but Jason [McCarthy] has cleared it and it certainly took a deflection but we still need to defend the goal better.

“That’s not just the goal but the throw-in and the cross too.

“That’s the disappointing factor as we didn’t get a result from a performance we did more than enough to earn a point.”

