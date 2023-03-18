Antonio Conte hits out after Tottenham let victory slip from their grasp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Antonio Conte hits out after Tottenham let victory slip from their grasp

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 8:50 pm
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte saw his side held at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte saw his side held at Southampton (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Antonio Conte’s future as Tottenham coach was again in the spotlight after his side surrendered a 3-1 lead to draw at struggling Southampton and miss the chance to go third.

Spurs looked set to move above Manchester United in the race for the Champions League spots as goals from Pedro Porro, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic left them in control heading into the final stages at St Mary’s.

But Southampton, who had earlier levelled through Che Adams, pulled a goal back through Theo Walcott in the 77th minute before James Ward-Prowse salvaged a dramatic 3-3 draw with a last-minute penalty.

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
James Ward-Prowse scored late on from the penalty spot (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The result means Spurs have now won just one of their last five competitive matches – against Nottingham Forest last weekend – and the under-pressure Conte hit out at both his players and the club in an astonishing 10-minute rant after the game.

For Southampton, they remain bottom but are now only a point behind Bournemouth after the Cherries crashed to a 3-0 defeat at Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia secured a third win in four games for Unai Emery’s men, who will now be looking to break into the top 10 after all-but ending their relegation concerns.

During the game, both sets of fans warmly greeted David Brooks onto the Villa Park pitch in the 79th minute as the Bournemouth substitute made his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021.

Leeds claimed just their second away win of the season to boost their own survival hopes with a 4-2 victory over Wolves.

Jack Harrison smashed in from close range to give Leeds a half-time lead and Luke Ayling doubled their advantage shortly after the break before Rasmus Kristensen made it 3-0.

Wolves rallied through goals from Jonny and Matheus Cunha but their hopes of salvaging something from the match were hit when the former was sent off for a late challenge on Ayling.

Leeds then capped a rare away triumph and moved two points clear of the drop zone when Rodrigo coolly finished over Jose Sa, before unused Wolves substitute Matheus Nunes was also shown a late red card.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Everton rescued a late point thanks to Ellis Simms’ late strike (Nigel French/PA)

Ellis Simms rescued a point for Everton at Chelsea, with Sean Dyche’s side twice coming from behind to earn a valuable 2-2 draw.

Joao Felix put the Blues in front with a low shot just after half-time but the Toffees equalised when Abdoulaye Doucoure’s header just crossed the line before Kai Havertz cleared.

Chelsea, chasing a fourth successive win, restored their lead soon after when Havertz sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot after James Tarkowski had brought down Reece James.

But there was a twist in the tale as 22-year-old Simms levelled in the 89th minute with his first goal for the club, helping Everton make it three games unbeaten and move two points clear of the bottom three.

Brentford v Leicester City – Premier League – Gtech Community Stadium
Harvey Barnes’ equaliser for Leicester ended a run of five defeats on the bounce in all competitions (Steven Paston/PA)

Leicester ended a run of five successive defeats in league and cup as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with in-form Brentford.

The Foxes must have feared the worst when when Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen finished emphatically for his fourth goal in five matches.

However, Leicester drew level in the second half when Harvey Barnes latched onto James Maddison’s through-ball and dinked his shot over David Raya.

Brentford were reduced to 10 men late on when substitute Shandon Baptiste saw red for his challenge on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

