Johnny Sexton wants to bow out with World Cup glory for Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Johnny Sexton wants to bow out with World Cup glory for Ireland

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 9:04 am
Johnny Sexton has turned his attention to the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Johnny Sexton has turned his attention to the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

Johnny Sexton hopes the childhood dream of captaining Ireland to Grand Slam glory in Dublin does not prove to be the pinnacle of his career as he turns his attention to a crack at becoming a world champion.

Fly-half Sexton enjoyed an unforgettable Guinness Six Nations swansong by lifting silverware in front of a raucous St Patrick’s weekend crowd following Saturday evening’s thrilling 29-16 success over rivals England.

The 37-year-old also became the championship’s outright all-time leading points scorer by surpassing former team-mate Ronan O’Gara with a total of 566 before being hailed by Andy Farrell as Ireland’s greatest player.

A special outing at a sold-out Aviva Stadium was a fitting end to Sexton’s 60th and last outing in the championship, while being in sharp contrast to the finale of his first campaign as skipper in 2020, which ended with the ignominy of him reacting angrily to being substituted in defeat to France.

The Leinster fly-half, who is set to retire later this year, praised the impact of head coach Farrell and wants the pair to share an even greater triumph at  this autumn’s World Cup.

“Since day one, he’s put his own stamp on it,” Sexton said of Farrell.

“The best thing about him is he hasn’t changed one bit from going to assistant to head coach. He’s still very popular even with the lads he doesn’t pick.

“We’ve been able to bounce back from when I let myself down when I got taken off against France. That was probably the low point, the real low point.

“And this is a high point but I hope it’s not the highest point.

“(He’s) a very special coach. When you have him, Paul O’Connell and Simon Easterby, Catty (Mike Catt), John Fogarty motivating you during the week, it’s a pretty special dressing room to be a part of.

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton paid tribute to coach Andy Farrell after the Grand Slam glory (Brian Lawless/PA)

“So all credit to him really for putting it together and roll on the World Cup, that’s what we need to focus on now.”

Sexton kicked a penalty and added the extras to two Dan Sheehan tries and a Robbie Henshaw score before limping off late on against England.

He jumped for joy after landing his third and final conversion but dismissed suggestions it was a dance.

“It was embarrassing that, wasn’t it? I was cringing,” joked Farrell.

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton is Ireland’s leading points scorer in international rugby union (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sexton said: “I didn’t do a dance! I jumped in the air, no?

“I’m not a dancer, I can confirm that. I knew it was a big kick to go three scores clear and that’s why you do all the practice that you do, so I was absolutely delighted – I didn’t do a dance though!”.

Jamie George grabbed a consolation try for England before replacement Rob Herring completed the scoring by touching down to claim the bonus point.

Coach Farrell expects his side, who claimed a landmark series win in New Zealand last summer, to be even stronger come their opening World Cup fixture, against Romania on September 9.

“I’ve just been saying to Johnny that there are bigger fish to fry than this,” he said.

“We’re a good side that’s nowhere near reached its potential and I’ve kept saying over the last weeks that that’s what we’re striving to do.

“Everyone is going to get better in the summer.

“We get to spend a lot more time together so we expect our side when we get to the first game of the World Cup to be a lot better than we are know and that’s the reality.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

Oban coastguard and paramedics were called to Ganavan Sands shortly after 2pm today. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
57-year-old woman rescued from west coast beauty spot after breaking her ankle
To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season to be sprouting
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook

Editor's Picks

Most Commented