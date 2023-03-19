David Brooks beaming as he makes return to action after cancer treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Brooks beaming as he makes return to action after cancer treatment

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 12:50 pm
David Brooks comes off the bench for Bournemouth at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)
David Brooks comes off the bench for Bournemouth at Aston Villa (Jacob King/PA)

David Brooks said it “means everything to get back out there” after Saturday’s match at Aston Villa saw the Bournemouth midfielder make a first appearance since cancer treatment.

The 25-year-old Wales international had last featured in a game in September 2021, shortly after which he was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma.

Brooks revealed he was cancer-free last May and returned to Bournemouth’s matchday squad for the 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend.

He then came on in the 79th minute at Villa Park – a moment that prompted applause from both sets of fans – in a contest the Cherries ended up losing 3-0.

Brooks told Bournemouth’s official website: “Obviously over the past 18 months it’s not been a great time.

“To get back on the pitch and try to help and feel involved was a nice feeling. The game didn’t really go to plan in terms of when I came on, what I wanted to do and help the team achieve, but yeah, it was a nice moment to get back out there.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the Villa fans that did that (applauded). They were doing it near enough as soon as I went to warm up in the first bit, so to do that, I’m pretty sure that my family in the crowd and everyone involved with me, it was a nice moment for them as well.

“It means everything to get back out there and be doing the things I like.

“It was a tough 18 months for my mum and dad to watch me go through that, my girlfriend Flora was basically a 24-hour nurse, getting me back to health.

“My girlfriend’s brother and dad were both in the stands and he’s going through exactly the same thing as me, and he’s not had the best of news over the weekend. It’s obviously a bit of a downer for him, and I just want to send my support and kind of show there’s a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when he gets there.”

Gary O’Neil’s Bournemouth slipped a place to 19th in the Premier League, a point adrift of safety, after the defeat.

Villa scored via an early Douglas Luiz finish, Jacob Ramsey’s 80th-minute strike and an Emiliano Buendia header with a minute of normal time to go as they registered a third win in four matches.

It was watched from the stands by owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens, and boss Unai Emery, who has been in charge since November, said: “It’s very important. It’s the first time since I have been here that they both came.

“Nassef was as well at other matches we’ve played. I really appreciate a lot their visit, the players the same, and I think it’s good to be together here sometimes.

“(Saturday was) a very good day because they watched here our victory and enjoyed it, I think, with the team.”

Villa, who were only a point above the relegation zone in 16th when Emery officially started working with the team, are now 11th and just four points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

