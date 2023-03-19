Liam Cullen and Olivier Ntcham give Swansea victory over Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Cullen and Olivier Ntcham give Swansea victory over Bristol City

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 2:50 pm
Swansea’s Liam Cullen (left) celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea’s Liam Cullen (left) celebrates scoring his side’s first goal in their 2-0 victory over Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)

Swansea beat Bristol City 2-0 to surely remove any lingering fears of being dragged in to the Sky Bet Championship relegation battle.

Liam Cullen and Olivier Ntcham were on target as Swansea claimed a first win in seven games and move 10 points above 22nd-placed Huddersfield with eight games remaining.

Bristol City are two points better off than Swansea following a third defeat in five games, as the Robins’ bid to avoid their season ending with a whimper.

The Robins did little to trouble Andy Fisher, a goalkeeper under pressure after recent mistakes, although Andreas Weimann saw a stoppage-time effort disallowed for offside as Swansea claimed a first clean sheet of 2023.

Swansea were fourth in the table after beating Welsh rivals Cardiff in October and hoping to mount a promotion challenge.

But a miserable run of three wins in 21 games since had seen them edge ever closer towards the relegation scrap.

Bristol City had won an FA Cup replay here in January, but Swansea’s need for a fast start was greater and Joel Piroe fired wide from an angled position after 11 seconds.

Cullen wasted a sixth-minute chance as he failed to control Liam Walsh’s clever pass in front of goal and Ryan Manning saw his drilled effort blocked by Zak Vyner.

Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary was tested for the first time just before the half-hour mark when Harry Darling met Matt Grimes’ diagonal ball at the far post.

O’Leary pushed out Darling’s header and Cameron Pring blocked Walsh’s follow-up effort.

The visitors’ reprieve did not last long as Walsh found Olivier Ntcham and the Cameroon midfielder released Cullen who stretched to fire home his seventh goal of the season.

Mark Sykes shot straight at Fisher from 25 yards before Bristol City’s best opening came in the dying embers of the first half.

Alex Scott reached the byline with a lovely piece of skill and set up Andy King for a shooting opportunity that Piroe snuffed out.

The pattern of the contest remained the same after the interval with Cullen just clearing the crossbar and Piroe heading against a post.

Bristol City sent on Weimann and Anis Mehmeti to provide an attacking threat, and Fisher was forced to collect Omar Taylor-Clarke’s drive from distance.

Weimann was also convinced Ben Cabango handled inside the penalty area, but referee Jeremy Simpson was unmoved.

Swansea put the contest to bed 13 minutes from time when Ntcham strode through a tiring Robins midfield.

Jamie Paterson’s cross was headed back by fellow substitute Morgan Whittaker, and Ntcham neatly switched the ball on to his right foot to beat O’Leary with comfort from 14 yards.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

Oban coastguard and paramedics were called to Ganavan Sands shortly after 2pm today. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
57-year-old woman rescued from west coast beauty spot after breaking her ankle
To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season to be sprouting
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook

Editor's Picks

Most Commented