Russell Martin calls on Swansea to ‘build’ on victory over Bristol City

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 4:10 pm
Swansea manager Russell Martin celebrates after his side’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Swansea manager Russell Martin celebrates after his side’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)

Russell Martin urged Swansea to build on a morale-boosting victory over Bristol City by finishing the season in style.

Goals from Liam Cullen and Olivier Ntcham saw Swansea claim a first Sky Bet Championship win since February 15, with Martin’s side having lost five and drawn one since.

But, after moving 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left, Martin is determined Swansea end the campaign strongly, starting away to neighbours Cardiff on April 1.

“We’re not going to get carried away with one win, we need to build on that now,” said Martin, who gathered his players in a post-match celebration huddle.

“But I think it gives us a real positive place to build from.

“I think it will relax people who have been feeling a certain way about me or the team or the group.

“Maybe it won’t relax them, but it will certainly relax people around the club and I think that will do us the world of good.”

Swansea have been in free fall since beating Cardiff at home in October moved them into fourth place.

The Swans had won only three times in 21 games since, but a first clean sheet of 2023 helped them secure a precious three points.

“Tough times don’t last,” said Martin. “I think we’ve learnt so much as a group of staff over this period, the players have as well, and we got what we deserved.

“I think it would have been much more difficult over the next couple of weeks if we didn’t win this one, with the game that we have next.”

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson felt his side should havehad a penalty with the score at 1-0 when Ben Cabango handled midway through the second half.

Pearson said: “It wasn’t that close (Cabango’s arm to Andreas Weimann). His arm is in the air and the ball hits him. Their bench were laughing.”

Asked if he thought VAR would have awarded a penalty in the Premier League, Pearson said: “I would hope so, but I wouldn’t guarantee it.

“But we lost 2-0 and we didn’t get it. I’ve spoken more than enough this season about our friends who patrol the pitch in a different colour and it’s becoming boring.

“We probably ran out of steam at the wrong time, it’s been a tough week and two defeats on the road.

“But I’m reasonably happy that players in our squad have made shifts in the right direction.”

