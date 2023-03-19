Marco Silva hopes Aleksandar Mitrovic avoids long ban after FA Cup meltdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Marco Silva hopes Aleksandar Mitrovic avoids long ban after FA Cup meltdown

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 8:24 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 9:01 pm
Marco Silva (right) is shown the first of Fulham’s three red cards in a minute (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marco Silva (right) is shown the first of Fulham’s three red cards in a minute (Martin Rickett/PA)

Marco Silva does not expect Aleksandar Mitrovic to receive a long ban after the striker tried to grab referee Chris Kavanagh during five minutes of madness which cost Fulham their chance of reaching the FA Cup semi-finals.

Fulham were leading Manchester United 1-0 in the last eight at Old Trafford with a little over 20 minutes to go when Willian blocked a goalbound Jadon Sancho shot on the line with his arm.

Kavanagh initially signalled for a corner but was sent by VAR Neil Swarbrick to the screen, where he dismissed a protesting Silva.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) is sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh
Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) is sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh (Martin Rickett/PA)

After the inevitable penalty decision and a red card for Willian, Fulham’s goalscorer Mitrovic raged at Kavanagh and tried to pull him back by the arm – with only 40 seconds separating the three dismissals.

United punished Fulham’s meltdown as Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot two minutes before Marcel Sabitzer’s first United goal completed the turnaround, with Fernandes rounding off a 3-1 win in stoppage time.

Fulham’s loss of discipline could now hurt their push to reach Europe via the Premier League with suspensions sure to follow, but Silva does not expect anything out of the ordinary for Mitrovic despite the images of him grabbing Kavanagh, a referee with whom Fulham already have gripes this season.

Paolo Di Canio got an 11-game ban for pushing Paul Alcock to the ground in 1998, but Mitrovic’s grab was far less dramatic.

Willian handles the ball on the goal line
Willian handles the ball on the goal line (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I don’t think so,” Silva said of a potential long ban. “I saw the image of course and I already spoke with Mitro. It is a moment for him to control the emotions.

“Of course he pushed the referee but I didn’t see that being so bad as you are saying, so I hope the people who are going to decide, decide with the fairness the moment deserves.”

Silva’s ability to dole out any lectures on discipline were limited given he was the first to see red, a fact for which he apologised in the dressing room, but he continued to complain about Kavanagh after the match.

At Old Trafford, Fulham had wanted two first-half penalties, both involving Mitrovic, who felt he was shoved by Luke Shaw early on before tangling with Lisandro Martinez soon after.

Aleksandar Mitrovic had given Fulham the lead
Aleksandar Mitrovic had given Fulham the lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

But the complaints go back further, to the 3-1 loss at West Ham in October when Fulham felt two of the Hammers goals involved handballs, and to Fulham’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Leeds last month when Kavanagh ruled out a Fulham goal for a soft foul.

Silva added: “Our story with Chris Kavanagh this season has been really tough as a football club. Before the match we didn’t mention anything to the players, it’s the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, let’s go to do our best to play the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“That was our goal and I think we showed that in 75 minutes, but they know as well he was the referee for that game at West Ham when we lost with two clear handball goals, it was Chris Kavanagh in that moment. This afternoon everyone saw what happened…

“Of course in all moments we should control the emotions but we are human beings.”

Marcel Sabitzer flicks Manchester United into the lead
Marcel Sabitzer flicks Manchester United into the lead (Martin Rickett/PA)

While Fulham count the cost, United will face Brighton at Wembley with hopes of lifting the FA Cup for a 13th time and add it to the League Cup won last month.

United were second best on the balance of play before the penalty incident, and while Erik ten Hag was happy with the result he knows his side can play better.

“I am happy and pleased with the performance but I see a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “On the ball today was an example, we have to show more composure, recognise where the overload is, use that overload.

“In attacking transitions today was some good examples we can definitely do better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
2
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
3
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
4
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
5
One lucky customer will be able to stock up on their favourite items while also raising funds for local foodbanks. Image: Aldi.
Aldi’s Supermarket Sweep competition comes to Westhill
6
Discussions have been held on parking issues in and around Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Positive first step taken on the road to solving Elgin’s parking problems
7
A worker on BP's Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland. Image: BP
‘Tsunami’ of unrest to hit North Sea as 1,400 workers ready to strike
8
Aberdeen's vibrant pre-theatre dinner scene will have you salivating at places such as the Chop Grill and Bar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Curtain raisers: 8 of the best restaurants in Aberdeen for pre-theatre dinner
9
River City star Joyce Falconer is proud of her Torry roots. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT.`
Big Interview: You can take the quine out of Aberdeen, but Joyce Falconer’s heart…
10
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers

More from Press and Journal

The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he's jailed over sex act in Dunelm women's…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with 'gratuitous acts of violence'
Volunteers of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team. Image by Assynt MRT.
Heading out into the hills? Mountaineering experts share tips on what to put in…
Left to right: Stuart Neilson and Frances Rus at the new lab in Aberdeen. Image: Big Partnership
Duncan and Todd Group eyes growth with new £1.5 million laboratory in Aberdeen
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as woman feared spiked by injection during night out in Oban
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented