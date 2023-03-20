On this day in 2016: Marcus Rashford is youngest to score in Manchester derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester Derby when he netted the winner in a 1-0 win for Man United at the Etihad on this day in 2016.

The striker was 18 years and 141 days old when he slotted past Joe Hart after 16 minutes to put Louis van Gaal’s team within a point of City in the race for the Premier League’s top four.

The teenager latched onto a pass from Juan Mata and brushed past defender Martin Demichelis to score his fifth goal in professional football.

Louis van Gaal’s United side won at the Etihad to put pressure on City in the race for the top four (Nigel French/PA)

Rashford had only made his first-team debut for United weeks earlier on 28 February, scoring twice in a 5-1 Europa League win against the Danish side Midtjylland at Old Trafford.

He followed it up by scoring twice on his Premier League bow at home to Arsenal three days later, but it was the winner at the Etihad that cemented his burgeoning reputation on the red side of Manchester.

It came with United locked in a three-way race with City and West Ham to take the fourth and final spot in the following season’s Champions League, with City desperate to make the cut ahead of the impending arrival of Pep Guardiola as manager.

“I am a very proud manager,” said Van Gaal. “We played a very good first half with a goal and also had more chances and we didn’t receive a lot of chances against us.

“This victory was necessary. The gap was four points and now it is one point, plus we are equal with (fifth-place) West Ham, which is important. What is possible? I cannot say.”

Rashford went on to be included in Roy Hodgson’s England squad for Euro 2016 that summer, where he made a substitute appearance as the Three Lions were eliminated in the last-16 by Iceland in Nice.