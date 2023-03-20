Ireland ‘nowhere near’ as good as they can be – Andy Farrell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland ‘nowhere near’ as good as they can be – Andy Farrell

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 9:02 am
Andy Farrell led Ireland to the Guinness Six Nations title (Brian Lawless/PA)
Andy Farrell led Ireland to the Guinness Six Nations title (Brian Lawless/PA)

Andy Farrell insists Ireland’s game is “nowhere near” where he would like it to be as he seeks to keep driving standards on the back of Grand Slam success.

The world’s number one team delivered on pre-tournament expectations by romping to the Guinness Six Nations title with an impressive clean sweep sealed by Saturday evening’s 29-16 win over England in Dublin.

Ireland were never more than six points behind during the championship and combined grit and guile to produce their signature free-flowing rugby amid substantial injury adversity.

Head coach Farrell was pleased with the control his squad displayed during the competition but is striving for improvement moving towards the autumn World Cup in France.

“What’s very pleasing is that we’re not a side who just kicks the leather off the ball and just goes for territory the whole time,” he said.

“We’re a side that likes to play some rugby, and territory and possession is pretty important for us and we still find a way how to generate good field position and dominate large parts of games.

“And it’s nice, isn’t it, to have that blend and to put that out on the field and believe in it?

“So our game’s in good shape but it’s nowhere near where we want it to be, so that’s a great spot to be in.”

Farrell has welcomed setbacks in order to challenge his players and continues to champion a no-excuses mentality.

Hooker Dan Sheehan epitomised that mindset by battling back from the injury he suffered in the round-four win over Scotland to start and score two of Ireland’s four tries against England.

Centre Robbie Henshaw was also on the scoresheet in the victory over Steve Borthwick’s men, having been in danger of missing the entire campaign following wrist surgery.

Prop Tadhg Furlong and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Parks were also absent for large parts because of injuries, while Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose were among those to become sidelined en route to the title.

“There was never a murmur of an excuse,” said Farrell. “We said from day one that we wanted to win the Grand Slam and we went about it as a squad.

“It’s never been perfect but the game is not like that, so the mental strength of our game and large parts of our game are in a good place.

“But like I said, there’s a long way for us to go for us to be at our best which is a great sign.”

