More records in store after Erling Haaland’s sixth hat-trick of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

More records in store after Erling Haaland’s sixth hat-trick of season

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 11:30 am
Erling Haaland’s astonishing goalscoring season shows no sign of letting up (Richard Sellers/PA)
Erling Haaland’s astonishing goalscoring season shows no sign of letting up (Richard Sellers/PA)

Erling Haaland’s sixth hat-trick of the season against Burnley on Saturday took him to 42 Manchester City goals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the significance of his performance and the records surely in store.

This is 40

Haaland is already the most prolific scorer in a single season for City, beating the previous record of 38 in all competitions set by Tommy Johnson in 1928-29 thanks to last Tuesday’s five-goal haul against RB Leipzig.

He is only the sixth Premier League player to have scored 40 or more in a single season, with the record of 44 – set by Ruud Van Nistelrooy in 2002-03 and matched by Mohamed Salah in 2017-18 – just two away. He has already matched Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2007-08 campaign and overhauled Andy Cole in 1993-94 and Harry Kane in 2017-18.

That record will surely fall, along with Salah’s 32-goal record for a 38-game Premier League season and Cole and Alan Shearer’s 34 in a 42-game campaign – meaning the more interesting question is, just how far can Haaland push his total?

City have 11 league games remaining, with places in the FA Cup semi-finals and the Champions League quarter-finals giving a maximum of two and five respectively in those competitions and 18 in total.

Mohamed Salah (left) and Andy Cole share the Premier League record of 44 goals in a season in all competitions (Dave Thompson/Malcolm Croft/PA)

At Haaland’s current scoring rates – and if he plays the maximum number of fixtures until late May and possibly into June – he would lay waste to the record books.

He averages 1.08 goals per Premier League match, with 28 in 26 appearances, and an even more exalted 1.14 across all competitions with 42 in 37.

The latter is inflated by his spectacular week and will surely settle down slightly but either rate would add around 12 to his league tally, raising the serious prospect of the first 40-goal tally in the Premier League era if he remains ever-present.

Even more thrillingly, a full 18 games in all competitions with an average of 1.14 goals would work out to a further 20 goals – lifting his season’s tally beyond 60.

Hat-trick heroics

Haaland has six hat-tricks this season in all competitions, one more than all other Premier League players combined.

All six have come at the Etihad Stadium, compared to just five games there in which he has failed to score.

Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 2, August 27

Erling Haaland, centre, completes his hat-trick against Crystal Palace
Erling Haaland celebrated a hat-trick against Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)

Trailing 2-0 at half-time to a John Stones own goal and Joachim Andersen’s header, City pulled one back through Bernardo Silva before Haaland took centre stage with three goals in 20 minutes.

Manchester City 6 Nottingham Forest 0, August 31

Just four days later he put Forest to the sword with a perfect hat-trick, taking him to a record nine goals in his first five Premier League games.

Manchester City 6 Manchester United 3, October 2

Erling Haaland celebrates his first goal against Manchester United
Haaland and Phil Foden (right) shared the derby-day celebrations (Martin Rickett/PA)

Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as City savoured a derby success which was even more one-sided than the final scoreline appeared, after Anthony Martial’s late double for United. It was Haaland’s third treble in successive Premier League home games, interrupted by the international break.

Manchester City 3 Wolves 0, January 22

Three in 14 minutes either side of half-time took Haaland through the 30-goal mark for the season in all competitions and 25 in the league.

Manchester City 7 RB Leipzig 0, March 14

Erling Haaland celebrates his fifth goal against Leipzig as Kevin De Bruyne, left, and Ruben Dias, right, look on in astonishment
Erling Haaland left his team-mates in disbelief with five goals against Leipzig (Nick Potts/PA)

Haaland had recorded his second perfect hat-trick of the season by half-time and finished with five in a 35-minute spell before he was substituted with his night’s work well and truly done.

Manchester City 6 Burnley 0, March 18

Once again Haaland treated City’s home fans to two trebles inside a week, scoring twice in three first-half minutes and finishing the job just before the hour mark and earning a well-earned rest on the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented