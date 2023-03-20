Sir Kenny Dalglish encouraged by quality of players available to Steve Clarke

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sir Kenny Dalglish encouraged by quality of players available to Steve Clarke

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 3:35 pm
Kenny Dalglish is encouraged by Scotland’s talent pool (Nick Potts/PA)
Kenny Dalglish is encouraged by Scotland’s talent pool (Nick Potts/PA)

Record appearance holder Sir Kenny Dalglish believes the lack of home-based players in the current Scotland squad is a sign of the improved quality of personnel available to national team boss Steve Clarke.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack and his Celtic counterpart Callum McGregor are the only two outfield players from the cinch Premiership in the 23-man pool for the opening European Championship qualifiers against Cyprus and Spain, with the rest of the group based in England, Belgium and Italy.

Dalglish, who won 102 caps for Scotland between 1971 and 1986, is adamant that scenario has to be viewed in a positive light.

“If you look at the squad prior to Stevie coming in and look at which players he had to pick and which clubs they play for, I think you’d see that the quality of clubs the players are playing for now are much higher than they were then,” said the former Liverpool and Celtic striker.

“They’ve obviously played through some Scottish Premiership games and then they’ve been picked up by several big clubs in England and even abroad. I think, with all due respect, the people in the squad now are playing a higher quality league than the Scottish Premiership.”

Ally McCoist, another former Scotland striker, believes it is not a major surprise that there are only two players from Rangers and Celtic in the squad given that the two Glasgow sides currently do not rely heavily on Scottish players.

“There was always a school of thought, rightly or wrongly, that a very good Scotland team was made up of seven, eight, nine Old Firm players, certainly in my time,” said the ex-Rangers striker and manager.

“The nucleus of the team and the squad was made up of Old Firm players. It’s changed a little bit.

“I think the two Old Firm players in it are excellent players but you just have to look at both Rangers and Celtic to see that a lot of the players are not Scottish, so it would follow on that there will be less numbers in the Scotland squad.”

The only area of the squad heavily reliant on home-based players is the goalkeeping position, with Norwich’s Angus Gunn joined by Hearts’ Zander Clark and Motherwell’s Liam Kelly.

Remarkably, all three of the keepers are uncapped as Scotland adapt to life without David Marshall and Allan McGregor, who have both retired from international football, and Craig Gordon, who suffered a double leg break in December.

McCoist is hoping one of the international rookies steps up and makes a solid claim for the gloves.

Steve Clarke
Steve Clarke’s side face Cyprus and Spain next (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

“It is a strange one,” he said. “We have to hope the competition makes one of them come out and stand up because the one thing we’ve had in recent years is quality in that position.

“Whether it was Allan McGregor, Craig Gordon or David Marshall, I think we’ve always had a sound goalkeeper. It’s interesting because it’s up for grabs.

“The lads are all competent enough goalkeepers but I just hope one of them comes out – I’m sure they will – and stakes a claim to make the jersey their own. It’s arguably your key position. We’ve always had good strength in that position, and it’s vitally important we get it again.”

As well as Spain and Cyprus, Scotland are in a Euro 2024 qualification group with Georgia and Norway, who boast Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

McCoist is confident Clarke can lead the Scots to the tournament in Germany next summer.

Ally McCoist
Ally McCoist is confident Scotland can reach Euro 2024 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“I think we can go into this campaign with as much optimism as we’ve had in a long time,” he said.

“I think it’s a good group for us. Spain will understandably be strong favourites but I don’t think there’s a lot between two or three sides after that.

“Haaland’s the standout player in the group by a mile but that aside I genuinely think automatic qualification is a possibility. Looking in from the outside, I’d be very hopeful. If we perform as well as we can, I don’t see any reason we can’t qualify.”

:: Kenny Dalglish and Ally McCoist were promoting Viaplay’s live and exclusive coverage of Scotland v Cyprus and Scotland v Spain. Viaplay is available to stream from viaplay.com or via your TV provider on Sky, Virgin TV and Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented