Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien joins DC United on loan until July

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien has joined MLS side DC United on loan until mid-July.

The 24-year-old has been ineligible to play for Forest since he was left out of their 25-man Premier League squad at the end of January ahead of a protracted transfer deadline-day loan move to Blackburn.

But that fell through after Rovers’ failure to complete all the required paperwork by the 11pm deadline, leaving him in limbo.

However, he was eligible to move overseas and Wayne Rooney has taken him to the United States capital until July 16.

Forest head coach Steve Cooper said: “Lewis deserves this opportunity to go and play football.

“Everyone knows about his situation, so now he is able to go and get some games under his belt between now and the end of the season and it will be a real positive for him.

“It will be a great experience and we wish him well.”

O’Brien joined Forest as one of an army of new signings last summer, making 17 appearances in all competitions.