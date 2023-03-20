Less is more for Jonas Eidevall as Arsenal gear up for big game at Bayern Munich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Less is more for Jonas Eidevall as Arsenal gear up for big game at Bayern Munich

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 8:32 pm
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal have won their last three fixtures (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal have won their last three fixtures (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Jonas Eidevall believes his Arsenal side have responded well to fewer instructions from him recently as they look to continue their winning streak at Bayern Munich.

The Swede collected his first major piece of silverware earlier this month with the Gunners, who ended a near four-year trophy drought by coming from behind to beat Chelsea in the Continental Cup final.

Arsenal have also seen off Liverpool and Reading in the Women’s Super League this month and Eidevall senses that not overburdening his players with too much detail has been beneficial.

Arsenal won the Continental Cup earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal won the Continental Cup earlier this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A big test of that philosophy will be in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern winning every competitive fixture in their own backyard since April 17 last year.

“We’re a team that is in a good place right now,” Eidevall said.

“I don’t know if this is good or bad but I felt with the preparation lately, I have had a feeling of sharing less information with the players because I’m more sure that we know what to do in situations.

“Let’s hope it’s a good sign and not a sign of false security. I choose to believe in the first one.

“The only way to develop quality is by spending time on something. If you’re going to have shared understanding and experiences, you have to live through things together. I can’t see any shortcuts for that.”

Bayern have won 12 of their last 13 Champions League fixtures on home soil but Eidevall takes comfort from Arsenal’s record on the road this season.

Arsenal caught the eye by drubbing eight-time and defending champions Lyon 5-1 in France although they will continue to be without forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema because of ACL injuries.

“We have respect for (Bayern’s home record) but we shouldn’t fear it,” Eidevall added. “We’ve been playing against teams that have had great home records this year in the Champions League.

“Both Lyon and Juventus are two teams that have excellent home records in the Champions League and we managed to draw in Turin and won at Lyon.

“We know we’re going to play against a good team but we’re also a good team. There is a lot of similarities in the way both teams play. It’s an exciting match-up.”

Manuela Zinsberger will remain at Arsenal until at least the end of next season (John Walton/PA)
Manuela Zinsberger will remain at Arsenal until at least the end of next season (John Walton/PA)

On the eve of the game, Arsenal announced they had triggered the one-year option on Manuela Zinsberger’s contract, keeping the former Bayern goalkeeper at the north London club until the end of next season.

The Austrian left the Bavarian club on a free transfer in May 2019 after five years to sign with Arsenal and her existing deal was due to expire at the end of this campaign.

But last season’s WSL Golden Glove winner had no doubt in extending her stay in the capital.

“It wasn’t a tough decision at all,” she said. “I’m happy I’m staying for another season and I’m looking forward to the game here.

“I love Bayern Munich and Munich itself – it’s close to my family. Looking back, I’m grateful and happy with what I’ve achieved with Bayern but I’m wearing another jersey here and I’m also happy with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk
Rebecca Morrison. Image: WCF/Ansis Ventins
Curling: Rebecca Morrison says Scotland must 'come out firing' on Tuesday to kickstart World…
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented