Brennan Johnson a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brennan Johnson a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 2:01 pm
Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers (David Davies/PA)
Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson is a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson is a fitness doubt for Wales’ opening Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The in-form Nottingham Forest forward will be examined by the Wales medical team after his delayed arrival into camp for games against Croatia and Latvia.

Johnson suffered a groin injury during Forest’s 3-1 defeat at Tottenham on March 11.

But the 21-year-old – who has scored seven goals since returning from the World Cup in December – played the full 90 minutes against Newcastle on Friday, despite Forest boss Steve Cooper saying before the game that it was “unlikely he will be involved”.

“Brennan Johnson is due to join on Thursday for further assessment with the medical team,” Wales posted on their official Twitter account.

Cardiff forward Mark Harris, part of Wales’ World Cup squad, and Swansea striker Liam Cullen have both been called into manager Rob Page’s party.

Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has withdrawn from the squad through injury and returned to his club Nottingham Forest.

Northampton’s Tom King had been added to the squad as goalkeeping cover on Monday.

Wales are already without vice-captain Ben Davies after the Tottenham defender suffered a suspected hamstring injury in the 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

Chris Gunter, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, has joined the Wales coaching staff for the March window.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Gareth Bale’s 111 for the national men’s team.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work,” said the Football Association of Wales.

Wales start their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to Croatia in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Fallen tree near Dingwall cancels Inverness ScotRail services
inverness hotel sale
18th-century Crown Court Hotel in Inverness up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off after accepting £7,000 from man who thought she wanted…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Hassan Chowdhury admitted getting behind the wheel and crashing his car while five times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
Mandy Castleman is getting a second tattoo to help raise money for resident days out. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented