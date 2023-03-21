Jimmy White beats Judd Trump to reach last-16 in Leicester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jimmy White claimed his first professional win over Judd Trump as he moved into the last-16 of the WST Classic in Leicester.

White, who turns 61 in May, coasted into a 3-0 lead then withstood a brief Trump comeback before wrapping up a 4-2 win.

In doing so, White matched his record set at the recent German Masters when he became the first player in his 60s to reach the last-16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1992.

"They couldn't find me in the 80s to play in the mornings!" 😂 "Davis is a DJ… he's gone all funky!" 🕺 The Whirlwind was in top form on and off the table today.#WSTClassic | @JimmyWhite147 pic.twitter.com/ViGvLFBvkJ — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) March 21, 2023

“I was really nervous, but it’s OK to be nervous because it means you’re alive at my age,” White told wst.tv.

“If you’re not a fan of Judd Trump you’re not a fan of snooker. The last five times we’ve played he’s beaten me, so this is a big win for me.”

White was due to make a swift return to action in Tuesday’s evening session against Pang Junxu, who whitewashed compatriot Si Jiahui.