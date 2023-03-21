Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back as Roy Hodgson returns to Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mourinho to Moyes – Managers who went back as Roy Hodgson returns to Palace

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 4:20 pm
Roy Hodgson is back for his second spell as Crystal Palace manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Roy Hodgson is back for his second spell as Crystal Palace manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former England boss Roy Hodgson has returned for his second spell as Crystal Palace manager after the club sacked Patrick Vieira.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at how some other managers have fared second time around at the same top-flight club.

Jose Mourinho – Chelsea

Jose Mourinho's second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack (John Walton/PA)
Jose Mourinho’s second spell at Stamford Bridge ended in the sack (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea were English football’s dominant force in Mourinho’s first spell in charge (2004-07), winning five major trophies, and his reappointment in 2013 initially appeared to have been a master-stroke. The Blues won a third league title under the ‘Special One’ in his second season back (2014-15) and also the League Cup. But he was sacked seven months later after the club’s spectacular decline, losing nine of their 16 league games at the start of 2015-16 to sit one point above the bottom three.

Kenny Dalglish – Liverpool

Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Premier League success eluded Kenny Dalglish second time round as manager at Anfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Dalglish had enjoyed similar dominance to Mourinho in his first stint in charge at Anfield, winning three league titles and two FA Cups, and he returned to the helm after a 20-year absence to replace Hodgson in 2011, initially as caretaker. He led Liverpool to League Cup success – their first major trophy in six years – and to the FA Cup final, but their eighth-placed league finish was their worst since 1994. Liverpool had failed to qualify for the Champions League for the third successive season and Dalglish was sacked after a year in the job.

Kevin Keegan – Newcastle

Kevin Keegan's second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kevin Keegan’s second spell in charge of Newcastle was short-lived (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Keegan was first appointed Newcastle boss in 1992 and after winning promotion turned them into Premier League title challengers. They were famously pipped by Manchester United and finished runners-up in 1995-96. ‘King Kev’ resigned in early 1997 and, after spells in charge of Fulham, England and Manchester City, he returned to St James’ Park in January 2008, only to resign the following September after a fall-out with owner Mike Ashley over the club’s management structure and player recruitment policy.

David Moyes – West Ham

West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes' second spell as boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham have enjoyed European football in David Moyes’ second spell as boss (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Moyes led West Ham to top-flight safety in his first seven-month spell as boss in 2017-18 but was not offered a new contract. The Hammers appointed Manuel Pellegrini and, after sacking the Chilean, reappointed Moyes halfway through the 2018-19 campaign. Moyes’ return proved successful as the Hammers climbed the table to finish 10th. Another relegation fight followed, but the Scot secured them European football for two years running with successive sixth- and seventh-placed finishes before this season’s struggles.

Harry Redknapp – Portsmouth

Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Harry Redknapp won the FA Cup with Portsmouth in 2008 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Redknapp guided Portsmouth to the Premier League in 2003 and kept them up the following season before quitting to join fierce rivals Southampton. After relegation with the Saints, he resigned halfway through the 2005-06 campaign and returned to Fratton Park. He rescued Pompey from relegation trouble and then led them to a best ever Premier League finish of ninth in 2006-07. Redknapp went even better in 2007-08 when Pompey finished eighth and qualified for European football by lifting the FA Cup.

