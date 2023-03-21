Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes has red card overturned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes has had the red card he received in Saturday’s Premier League defeat to Leeds overturned.

It means that Nunes will be available for Wolves’ next three games after avoiding a ban.

Nunes, who was an unused substitute in a game won 4-2 by Leeds, was given a red card for remonstrating with officials.

“Matheus Nunes will be available for the next three Wolverhampton Wanderers games following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal,” the Football Association said.

“The midfielder was sent off for violent conduct during the club’s Premier League game against Leeds United on Saturday 18 March.”