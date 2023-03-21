Stirling leave it late before beating Forfar and moving top of League Two

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stirling left it late to supplant Dumbarton at the top of the table but goals in the last 20 minutes saw them beat Forfar 2-0 to edge ahead in cinch League Two.

Albion, who have not lost since December, extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches as striker Dale Carrick scored his 20th of the season.

Mid-tabled Forfar had lost only once in the last nine going into the game and kept their hosts at bay for 70 minutes before Ross McGeachie broke the deadlock, heading home Josh Cooper’s corner.

Good work by midfielder Jack Leitch then released Cooper but when he was tackled as he entered the penalty area, Carrick blasted home the loose ball.

Ten-man Stranraer beat Albion Rovers by a solitary goal but had to play the entire second half at a numerical disadvantage after Craig Ross was shown a second yellow card seconds before the interval.

Jonny Ngandu had put the visitors ahead in the 37th minute with a neat, first-time finish after Scott Robertson had raced down the right to cross.

However, on the stroke of half-time Ross, booked in the 20th minute for halting a Charlie Reilly counter-attack, was sent off for a second bookable offence after a foul on the edge of the area.

Kyle Girvan cleared Reilly’s free-kick off the line to maintain their advantage going into the second half and the visitors held on after the break.