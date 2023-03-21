Barnsley fire four in victory over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnsley scored two late goals in a 4-2 League One victory over South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday to end their opponents’ 23-match unbeaten league run as they dropped down to second.

The game burst into life in the 10th minute when Mads Andersen slipped the ball through to Devante Cole on the left-hand side of the area and the striker beat goalkeeper Cameron Dawson with a low, angled shot.

James Norwood increased Barnsley’s lead two minutes later with a low strike from just outside the area after receiving the ball from Cole.

Wednesday reduced the arrears when a long ball from Will Vaulks found Michael Smith on the right and he sent over a low cross which was turned into the net from close range by Lee Gregory just after the half-hour mark.

It was 2-2 when Barry Bannan’s ball over the top found Marvin Johnson on the left and his low cross was finished by Gregory – who completed his brace – from close range after 74 minutes.

When Luca Connell’s ball into the area caused problems for the Wednesday defenders, Max Watters fired past Dawson with seven minutes remaining to put the hosts ahead.

Liam Kitching added a fourth goal in stoppage time as Barnsley strengthened their hold on fourth and extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games.