Brennan Johnson backed to deal with the pressure of Gareth Bale comparisons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Brennan Johnson backed to deal with the pressure of Gareth Bale comparisons

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 10:31 pm
Brennan Johnson (left) will be tasked with stepping into the Wales boots of Gareth Bale (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brennan Johnson (left) will be tasked with stepping into the Wales boots of Gareth Bale (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wales boss Rob Page says Brennan Johnson will handle the pressure of being compared to Gareth Bale.

The retirement of former skipper Bale – the men’s team’s record goalscorer and most capped player – in January has left Wales with a huge void to fill for the forthcoming Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Johnson is the top scorer for Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest this season with nine goals, but faces further assessment on a groin problem before being given the all clear to face Croatia and Latvia this week.

Nottingham Forest v Leeds United – Premier League – City Ground
Brennan Johnson has scored seven goals for Nottingham Forest since returning from the 2022 World Cup (Tim Goode/PA)

“Brennan is a top player – he’s arguably one of the best counter-attacking centre-forwards in the Premier League at this moment,” said Page when asked if expectation levels on the 21-year-old were unfair.

“Top players deal with pressure. He will be fine with that.

“His journey in the last two years since we brought him up to the first-team has been really impressive. But we have to manage that with young players.

“There’s no expectations from us, he just needs to keep playing how he has been and he will continue to create chances.

“Some of the opposition defenders he will play against are not as good as what he is facing week in, week out in the Premier League.

Gareth Bale File Photo
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale scored a record 41 goals for his country (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We know he is capable of scoring goals, his pace is an unbelievable asset and threat, so we will continue to develop him and take that pressure off him. He just has to enjoy his football.”

Bale netted 41 goals for Wales – 13 more than second highest scorer Ian Rush – and made his 111th and final appearance at the World Cup in Qatar.

The former Real Madrid star was regularly the difference for over a decade as Wales broke into the top 10 of the FIFA world rankings and reached two European Championships and a World Cup.

Page said: “Gareth was one on his own. World-class. Absolutely.

“Brennan still has a lot of developing and improving to do. We think we can make him a better player as well.

Wales Press Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Thursday November 24th
Wales manager Rob Page has hailed the development of Brennan Johnson (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He is showing great potential at this moment, but we can’t compare him to Gareth. They are different types of players.”

Wales start their Euro 2024 campaign against Croatia, who finished third at the 2022 World Cup, in Split on Saturday and host Latvia in Cardiff three days later.

As well as losing Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter and Jonny Williams have all retired from international football – four players boasting a combined total of 327 caps.

Page said: “It’s not just Brennan that has to come in now and step up to the plate, it’s an opportunity for the others around him to take that responsibility.

“It’s still the same journey we are on, it’s just that some of the players have retired.

“We want success. The biggest thing for us now is we don’t just hope with the question, ‘Can we qualify?’

“We believe we can. The biggest thing has to be the mindset in the changing room.”

Gunter, who announced his retirement from international football earlier this month, has joined the Wales coaching staff for the March window.

The 33-year-old AFC Wimbledon defender won 109 caps during a 15-year Wales career, second only to Bale’s 111 for the men’s national team.

“The role is seen as part of a transition into future coaching work,” the Football Association of Wales said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Fallen tree near Dingwall cancels Inverness ScotRail services
inverness hotel sale
18th-century Crown Court Hotel in Inverness up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off after accepting £7,000 from man who thought she wanted…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side
Hassan Chowdhury admitted getting behind the wheel and crashing his car while five times the drink-drive limit. Image: DC Thomson.
Drink-driver threatened to kill concerned member of public after crashing into wall
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Elgin court story Picture shows; Jack Stephenson. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser told mum of his kids they'd be better off if she died
Mandy Castleman is getting a second tattoo to help raise money for resident days out. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman 'drawing blood' for residents by getting second care home tattoo to raise…
SNP leadership race: Full list of who north and north-east politicians are backing

Editor's Picks

Most Commented