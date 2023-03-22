A chemical company boss and a Qatari sheikh – Man Utd’s two confirmed bidders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A chemical company boss and a Qatari sheikh – Man Utd’s two confirmed bidders

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 12:34 pm
Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).
Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium (Martin Rickett/PA).

Wednesday is set to be a key day in the battle to buy Manchester United, with interested parties reportedly told to submit second, revised bids by a deadline of 9pm.

It is not known how many bidders there are or if some, rather than seeking full control, are offering to support the current owners, the Glazer family, with significant investment.

However, there are two parties who have chosen to make their intentions public in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, and both are looking to make a full takeover.

Here, the PA news agency looks at these two confirmed bidders.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Old Trafford
Sir Jim Ratcliffe visited old Trafford last week (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 70-year-old Manchester-born businessman is one of the richest people in Britain, with an estimated personal wealth of approximately £6billion. A boyhood United fan who grew up on a council estate, he founded the chemicals firm Ineos in 1998 and oversaw its growth to become a company now worth an estimated £50bn.

His interest in sport has become well known in recent years. He owns French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss Super League outfit FC Lausanne-Sport, as well as the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers. Last year he submitted a bid to buy Chelsea, where he once held a season ticket, but ultimately lost out to the American Todd Boehly.

His bid would be funded through Ineos.

“We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchester United on behalf of the fans and the wider community,” read a statement from the company.

“We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchester United to make them the number one club in the world once again.”

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani
Sheikh Jassim has also gone public with his bid (Credit Suisse)

The Qatari sheikh is the chairman of Qatar Islamic Bank, one of his country’s biggest banks. His father Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani is a former prime minister of the Middle East state. There is relatively little information about him in the public domain, but it is known he attended boarding school in the UK and went on to the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, during which time he apparently fell in love with United.

Amid potential controversy about state ownership of clubs, Sheikh Jassim was clear when announcing his bid that his interest was a private initiative through his Nine Two Foundation. He hopes to take 100 per cent control of the club and has vowed, if he does so, to wipe all debts and invest considerably in the club and its infrastructure and support local communities.

“The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more,” a statement read.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.”

