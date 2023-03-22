Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with San Marino

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with San Marino

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 4:02 pm
Michael O’Neill is back as Northern Ireland manager (Brian Lawless/PA)
Michael O’Neill is back as Northern Ireland manager (Brian Lawless/PA)

Michael O’Neill’s second reign as Northern Ireland manager will get under way when his side face San Marino on Thursday night.

The first game of their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign comes before what is sure to be an emotional homecoming for O’Neill against Finland at Windsor Park this weekend.

Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points before Thursday’s match.

The Return

Michael O’Neill File Photo
Michael O’Neill will be in charge for the first time since 2019 (Niall Carson/PA)

The availability of O’Neill following his exit from Stoke was perhaps a factor in the Irish FA’s decision to sack Ian Baraclough late last year. During an eight-year reign from 2012 to 2020, O’Neill transformed Northern Ireland’s fortunes, most notably by guiding them to Euro 2016, but more generally by making them a force in each of their qualifying campaigns. Whether or not the 53-year-old can replicate that success, and how long it might take him to put his stamp back on to the team, will make for a fascinating watch.

Depleted numbers

The squad that has travelled to San Marino is not the one O’Neill had hoped to pick. Stuart Dallas was always a long shot to make it as he continues his recovery from a broken leg, but he is just part of a long list of absentees that also includes Steven Davis, Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery and Conor McMenamin. With both the captain Davis and vice-captain Jonny Evans out, O’Neill is without a huge part of his established leadership group, not to mention players who would need no introduction to what he wants from his side.

Selection decisions

Northern Ireland v Italy – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Craig Cathcart will captain the side in the absence of Steven Davis and Jonny Evans (Liam McBurney/PA)

Those absences leave O’Neill with a number of key decisions to make in his team selection, not least when it comes to the shape. The loss of Jonny Evans and the lack of wide players following the late withdrawal of McMenamin could point to a 3-5-2 system, with Dan Ballard and Ciaron Brown partnering captain Craig Cathcart at the back. O’Neill also has a decision to make over Conor Bradley and Trai Hume, two of the brightest prospects in the squad but also two players both vying for the same spot at either right-back or right wing-back. The biggest challenge might be to replace Davis. Northern Ireland have always known the 38-year-old cannot play forever of course, but with Corry Evans and Dallas missing, who in the squad is ready to take on the role?

Uncapped, but not fresh faced

Accrington Stanley v Bolton Wanderers – Papa Johns Trophy – Semi Final – Wham Stadium
Bolton defender Eoin Toal is one of four uncapped players in the squad (PA)

With so many players missing, there is little surprise that O’Neill’s squad includes four uncapped players. But where Baraclough’s reign became known for a string of players graduating from the under-21s, the team Baraclough previously managed, only Everton teenager Isaac Price fits into that category this time. Instead, O’Neill has called up 24-year-old Bolton defender Eoin Toal, and 27-year-old midfielders Sean Goss and Cameron McGeehan of Motherwell and Ostend respectively. Both Goss and McGeehan previously earned call-ups under O’Neill, both in 2018, but were forced to withdraw through injury, while Toal has played at every level for the country from under-15s upwards.

Strong start

O’Neill has always emphasised the importance of making a strong start to a qualifying campaign in order to instil belief in the squad that they might be capable of advancing, and this time is no different. A draw alongside Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino is about as good as Northern Ireland could ask for from pot five, and an opening fixture against San Marino is the ideal opportunity to get three points on the board. San Marino have never won a competitive match, and indeed have only one victory, in a friendly against Liechtenstein in 2004, since their first official match in 1990.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented