Paul Mullin says ‘unbelievable’ Hollywood owners have had big impact at Wrexham

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 4:18 pm
Paul Mullin has paid tribute to Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for having the common touch (Peter Byrne/PA
Paul Mullin has paid tribute to Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for having the common touch (Peter Byrne/PA

Paul Mullin has revealed the personal touch of Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is driving Wrexham towards promotion glory.

National League leaders Wrexham have a three-point advantage over Notts County in the race for the one automatic-promotion place. They also have a game in hand with eight matches to play.

Celebrity pair Reynolds and McElhenney have transformed the Red Dragons since taking charge two years ago, with the hugely successful ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series introducing the club and wider community to international audiences.

Wrexham v Grimsby Town – Vanarama National League – Semi Final – The Racecourse Ground
Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have transformed the Welsh club during their two years in charge (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But striker Mullin says every day life at Wrexham is a world away from the glitz and the glamour, pointing to how Reynolds reached out when his three-year-old son Albi was diagnosed with autism in January.

“My little lad was sick and Ryan came over to help, to try and make him better,” Mullin told the PA news agency.

“That’s the type of people they are, really cool people. They care about the players, the families, the staff, and the club more importantly.

“It’s nice of them as owners to keep in touch with the lads and check on how they are getting on. It means you’re going to produce for them on the pitch if you’re happy off it.”

Having celebrity owners does, however, come with its benefits.

Paul Mullin
Wrexham striker Paul Mullin attended Conwy Castle for a McDonald’s Fun Football session (McDonald’s)

Mullin, a lifelong UFC fan, and team-mates Ollie Palmer, Jordan Davies and Rory Watson were treated to a memorable night out after Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bromley.

Co-owner McElhenney, who persuaded Mullin to drop two leagues and join Wrexham in a 2021 telephone call, sorted out some of the best seats at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena and the players were even introduced to the American TV audience.

“It’s something I’d wanted to do for years and we were sat close to the action,” Mullin said at a McDonald’s Fun Football session in Conwy Castle.

“It was good of Rob to do that and again shows what the owners are about. They’ve been unbelievable ever since coming in to get the community together and right behind the club.

“They provide back to the community and it shows because there’s a lot of happy faces about the place.

“It just makes you happy going to work and being around the people of the town.”

Mullin’s own profile has risen considerably after he figured prominently in the FX documentary, making him one of the most recognisable British footballers outside the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has stayed grounded – “who am I to think it’s a problem when I’m asked for a picture or an autograph? I don’t class myself as a star” – and in the scoring form that has brought 69 goals in 84 Wrexham appearances.

Wrexham v Torquay United – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Mullin, centre, has praised Wrexham owners Reynolds, left, and McElhenney, right (Peter Byrne/PA)

Attempting to overtake Notts County’s Macaulay Langstaff in the chase for the National League’s Golden Boot is not his priority.

“Hand on heart, I’m not bothered,” Mullin said. “I won it last year, I won it in League Two the year before, as long as we get promoted I don’t care about personal accolades.

“Macaulay’s been phenomenal and if he wins it I hope he breaks the goals record. But I won the Golden Boot last year and we didn’t get promoted, it meant nothing to me.

“There’s obviously hysteria around the club (because of the ownership) and I’m so proud of the lads of how we’ve dealt with that.

“It’s our job to get promoted and, without that, the documentary and everything that comes with it is a waste of time.”

Mullin also has ambitions of stepping on to the international stage with Wales, qualifying through his Welsh-born grandmother.

“I’m from Liverpool but I don’t class myself as English – far from it,” said Mullin, who says the necessary documentation has been registered with the Football Association of Wales.

“I’d love to represent Wales. Being a part of Wrexham the last two years, I love the people of Wales.

“They’ve took me as one of their own and if I was lucky enough to get the opportunity I’d be ecstatic.”

:: Paul Mullin joined children for a McDonald’s Fun Football session in Conwy Castle. McDonald’s provides free fun football coaching for 5–11-year-olds across the UK. Find a Fun Football session near you at: www.mcdonalds.co.uk/football

