Sam Warburton backs Billy Vunipola to boost England at World Cup if recalled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Sam Warburton backs Billy Vunipola to boost England at World Cup if recalled

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 5:08 pm
Billy Vunipola has not played for England since the autumn (David Davies/PA)
Billy Vunipola has not played for England since the autumn (David Davies/PA)

Sam Warburton believes England’s World Cup prospects will improve if Billy Vunipola is recalled in the belief that number eight demands a physical presence.

Vunipola was overlooked entirely by Steve Borthwick for the recent Six Nations amid reports that England’s head coach is not on speaking terms with the Saracen following a row that took place in Japan four years ago.

Alex Dombrandt was given Vunipola’s place in the back row but failed to impose himself and his appetite for grinding out hard yards was questioned in the wake of the record Twickenham defeat by France in round four.

Alex Dombrandt is under pressure to keep his place at number eight
Alex Dombrandt is under pressure to keep his place at number eight (Ben Whitley/PA)

Former Wales and Lions flanker Warburton believes the ability to outmuscle opponents is critical to the position as the clock ticks down to the global showpiece hosted by France this autumn.

“Being physically dominant in a collision sport is one of the single most important factors, especially with the way rugby is at the moment,” Asahi ambassador Warburton told the PA news agency.

“That has to be something your number eight prides himself on and Billy Vunipola adds that.

“I wouldn’t disregard Dombrandt because he’s done too much good stuff in a Harlequins shirt, but at Test level Billy Vunipola has shown more.

“Look at the best teams in the world and their number eights are key players who bring a big, physical presence: Duane Vermeulen, Ardie Savea, Gregory Alldritt and Caelan Doris.

Sam Warburton believes Ireland will take the World Cup by storm
Sam Warburton believes Ireland will take the World Cup by storm (PA handout)

“England need to find someone who can perform to the same levels and if they did that they’d have a far better chance of getting to a World Cup final.

England have four warm-up games before facing Argentina in their World Cup opener, with the debate over the identity of their fly-half set to rage all the way to France.

Owen Farrell started the final match against Ireland while Marcus Smith was handed the role of chief conductor against Italy and France. Warburton believes Farrell is the more reliable selection.

“This is not a negative against Smith because he’s an incredibly gifted player, but I’m slightly risk averse so I like players with less errors in their game,” Warburton said.

“Not being able to clean out a ruck or missing a tackle count as errors, it’s not just about the killer pass because there’s lots to a game.

“I’d go with Farrell because he’s the leader and has more strings to his bow. Smith has more from a running perspective but if you look at the bigger picture Farrell has less errors in his game so I’d go with him.”

Fourteen-man England were dispatched 29-16 in Dublin last Saturday to see Ireland emerge as worthy Grand Slam winners and cement their place at the summit of the global rankings.

As the World Cup approaches, focus will grow on their inability to progress beyond the quarter-finals in previous tournaments, but Warburton does not see that as psychological baggage for Andy Farrell’s outfit.

“When I was a player I always laughed at history and records – I always thought it had no bearing on what’s happening today. To fans it does because they look at history and records,” he said.

“This is a very different Irish team – a ruthless, well oiled machine spearheaded by two of the most competitive people I’ve ever come into contact with in Johnny Sexton and Andy Farrell.”

* Asahi are the Official Beer Partner of Rugby World Cup 2023, and will be taking fans beyond expected this summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scenes of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
Katie Anderson 16, from Burra fly from Shetland to Dundee for specialist goalkeeper training. Image: Big Partnership.
Meet the Shetland teenager who flies 600-mile round trip for football training in Dundee
A section of Gallowgate has been closed as a safety precaution. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.
Nescol city campus and Aberdeen roads closed due to weather damage
Aberdeen's Rebecca Morrison in action at the Women's World Curling Championships in Sweden. Supplied by WCF/Jeffrey Au.
Team Morrison bounce back with victory against USA at Women's World Championships
John Hewitt scores Aberdeen's most famous goal - which won the European Cup Winners' Cup against Real Madrid in Gothenburg in 1983. Image: PA
Aberdeen icon John Hewitt - who scored goal to seal 1983 European Cup Winners'…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative's attacker with baseball bat after 'rage took over'
This forever family home is in walk-in condition. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers.
Supremely stylish home on the market in Cove for £235,000
Elena Ionascu owns Da Vinci restaurant in Aberdeen (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Noemi Carifi: My inspirational colleagues became family when I moved to Aberdeen
A recent 'Save Woodside Library' public demonstration (Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson)
Kirstin Innes: Councillors closing libraries are oblivious to what struggling communities need
Pulled spiced beef brisket can enliven any meal-time. Image: Shutterstock
Midweek meal: Try this pulled spiced Scotch beef brisket with vegetables to give your…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented