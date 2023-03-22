Rishi Sunak plays garden cricket with England T20 World Cup winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak plays garden cricket with England T20 World Cup winners

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 5:14 pm
Some of England’s T20 World Cup-winning squad visited Downing Street (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Some of England's T20 World Cup-winning squad visited Downing Street (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed England’s T20 World Cup winners at a Downing Street reception on Wednesday, before taking part in an impromptu game of garden cricket with Jos Buttler’s men.

England won the tournament on November 13, defeating Pakistan in Melbourne, but have such a packed schedule that they have only now been able to take up the offer to visit Number 10.

Captain Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott led the delegation, joined by player of the tournament Sam Curran and fellow squad members Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Phil Salt, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and standby seamer Richard Gleeson.

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler captained England to T20 World Cup glory (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

Also in attendance were England’s director of men’s cricket Rob Key, ECB chair Richard Thompson and a contingent of youngsters from Surrey’s ACE programme – a charity charged with improving pathways for black cricketers.

The group were officially welcomed by former Prime Minister Theresa May in a state room before meeting Sunak, who had taken part in Prime Minister’s Questions just a couple of hours earlier.

He congratulated the group and engaged in informal conversations rather than delivering a set-piece speech before retiring to the garden where he took part in a gentle game in the grounds. Buttler also presented Sunak with a shirt signed by the whole England squad.

He then tried his hand at batting and bowling, before Buttler and his team-mates emerged after around an hour, posing for photographs with the World Cup trophy as they departed.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy on a visit to Lord's in 2021.
Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy on a visit to Lord's in 2021 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A statement from Sunak read: “As both Prime Minister and a lifelong cricket fan it was a pleasure to welcome members of the victorious World Cup-winning side and young cricketers from the ACE programme to Number 10.

“This is a hugely exciting time for English cricket, with success on the field across all formats and the Ashes taking place in England this summer. Cricket is a sport for everyone and I know that the success of the team will inspire kids from all backgrounds to get involved in the game.

“We’re backing that up with over £600million for school sports and a new requirement for all schools to provide a minimum of two hours of PE a week.”

