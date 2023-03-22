Emma Raducanu beaten by Bianca Andreescu in first round of Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu beaten by Bianca Andreescu in first round of Miami Open

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 7:06 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 11:01 pm
Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round exit (Jim Rassol/AP)
Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round exit (Jim Rassol/AP)

Emma Raducanu fell at the first hurdle of the Miami Open following defeat to Bianca Andreescu.

Raducanu, looking to build on her run to the fourth round of last week’s BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, was out of sorts early on as her Canadian opponent eased into the lead by taking the first set 6-3.

However, Raducanu, 20, raised her performance in the second – which included a marathon 21-minute game – to take the match to a deciding set.

But Andreescu proved too strong and too consistent for the British number one as she saw out a 6-3 3-6 6-2 victory.

Afterwards, Raducanu indicated she would seek fresh advice on the wrist problems that have troubled her this season.

“It’s something I’ve been managing for some time,” said Raducanu. “I just need to review after this tournament really and figure out what my next steps are.

“I’m able to play in the short term. But the current solutions aren’t very viable long term.

“I feel like this year has been difficult in the sense that I have been managing a few existing injuries and that has been annoying and frustrating because I’ve been working as best as I can.”

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, looked to be staring down the barrel of a quickfire defeat following a poor opening set where she managed just three winners.

An early break sent Andreescu, 22, on her way before she broke Raducanu for a second time in the ninth game to take the opening set in 44 minutes.

But Raducanu, ranked 72 in the world, 41 places lower than her opponent, emerged the better player for the next set with the pivotal moment arriving in an epic seventh game at the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.

Emma Raducanu
Emma Raducanu suffered a first-round defeat to Bianca Andreescu (Jim Rassol/AP)

Half-a-dozen break points came and went for the British player, but Andreescu’s valiant defence finally crumbled after 10 deuces to leave Raducanu able to serve out the second set in just one minute shy of the hour.

At that stage, Raducanu appeared the favourite to beat the Canadian, who also won the US Open as a teenager, two years before the Brit.

But, after saving three break points in the fourth game, Raducanu was unable to do the same in the sixth as Andreescu secured a crucial break of serve to move within two games of victory.

Raducanu earned a break point in the next game but Andreescu found a way to see out the game before breaking her opponent for a second time in the set to seal her spot in the second round in two and a half hours.

Andreescu was delighted to progress
Andreescu was delighted to progress (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

“You never know what you are going to expect,” said Andreescu on court. “I just wanted to play my best with what I had today and I think I did that.

“I didn’t let my negative emotions get the best of me. I was very energetic, positive and I just never gave up and that was the key today.

“Emma played amazing. She is an incredible player and I have a lot of respect for her and her results show how good she is.”

